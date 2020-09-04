Aramex delivers off the field, and they will be hoping the team that they have just sponsored can deliver on it.

The courier company, previously Fastway Couriers, has signed up as the Hawke's Bay Magpies 'back of jersey' sponsor for the next three years.

Local general manager Zane Townshend is thrilled the delivery parcel logistics company is "back in black".

"We've got black and white running through our veins. We're all Magpie fans and it was time for us to partner with another successful local brand that also delivers out on the field.''

Advertisement

Until late 2019, Aramex was well established as Fastway Couriers, a business that started in Hawke's Bay in 1984 and went on to national and global success.

It was first called Hawke's Bay Courier Services Limited but changed to Fastway as it moved nationwide and then on to Australia, South Africa and Ireland.

Fastway was bought by Dubai based Aramex in 2016 but continued to retain the Fastway locally owned and operated franchising model.

However, the massive growth of eCommerce shopping provided the ideal platform for the Fastway to Aramex transition.

The national head office remains based in Hawke's Bay.