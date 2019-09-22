Pay your Regional Council rates by new monthly direct debit option.

You can now pay your Hawke's Bay Regional Council rates by a new monthly direct debit option.

If you own a property in Hawke's Bay you should have already received your Regional Council rates pack. Along with your invoice it contains important information about a change to the rates due date for next year, and the new monthly direct debit option, so please read it carefully.

Regional Council invoices are currently sent out in September each year, with final date for payment 31 January. From July 2020, rates will be invoiced in early August and due by 20 September 2020. You can pay your rates as usual this year, or take advantage of the new monthly direct debit option to spread your payments through to September 2020.

Direct debit is the easiest way to set up your payments, as each year we will calculate your monthly instalment. You can sign up online at hbrc.govt.nz, search #rates or complete and return the form enclosed with your rates pack. All new and existing direct debit customers will also go in our monthly draw to win a water conservation/emergency water tank for your home. There are two to be won each month for the next 12 months!

Advertisement

If you have any questions, or haven't received your rates pack yet, please email us at rates@hbrc.govt.nz or call our Rates team on (06) 835 2955 (8am-5pm).

Your Regional Council rates are used for managing our region's natural resources – water, land, air and coast - and other regional functions like transport and Civil Defence.