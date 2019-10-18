This week was an opportunity for everyone to take part in ShakeOut - our national earthquake and tsunami drill.

All around the country people - including thousands of school children - were encouraged to "drop, cover and hold" as they went through a pretend earthquake.

I didn't remember to drop, cover, or hold. In fact, I was wondering what all the sirens were about until someone mentioned the drill an hour or so later.

I felt quite daft.
