There will be smiles all round with the announcement of low-ticket prices for this year's New Zealand Royal A&P Show, Oct 23-25.

The 2019 New Zealand Royal A&P Show offers three fun filled days of activities and attractions for the whole community so it is with much delight that the Hawke's Bay A&P Society, in conjunction with Hastings District Council, announce the return of the discounted ticket prices to enable all of the community the chance to enjoy the Show.

Introduced last year the low-ticket prices mean a family of five can enjoy all the fun and excitement for just $35. Full ticket prices are: Adults $15, Children 5-13yrs $10 with under-fives free, Senior Citizens and Students $10.

Sally Jackson, GM, Hawke's Bay A&P Society acknowledged the generous support from the Hastings District Council that enabled them to offer these discounted prices and said they were jointly committed to offering a fantastic experience to the greater Hawke's Bay community. "In addition to the low-ticket prices, we are also delighted to offer a huge array of free activities and events within the show, guaranteeing a great value day out" said Sally Jackson.

Some of the free activity includes Chelsea and her Ultimate K9s Dog Show, the ever-popular Petting Zoo, rides on the Fonterra Kids Train, the New Zealand Sheep Shearing Show, the Axemen and Shearing gang competitions, the equestrian classes, a wide range of seminars and educational talks, and the brand new Hawke's Bay Regional Council Nature Shed, where visitors can meet the famous "bug man", Ruud Kleinpaste.

With over 30,000 visitors expected to attend over the three-day schedule, the A&P Show is one of Hawke's Bay's largest community events and blends the very best of Hawke's Bay town and country lifestyles in a true regional celebration.

The New Zealand Royal Hawke's Bay A & P Show runs Wednesday 23, Thursday 24 and Friday 25 October. Open every day from 8.30am and late night on Thursday to 7pm.

Tickets are available online or at the gate. www.hawkesbayshow.co.nz