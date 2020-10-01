Work on a project to showcase Waipā's significant cultural sites has been acknowledged as some of the best design work in New Zealand.

Professional storytelling agency, Wellington-based Locales, is a finalist in three separate categories of the Designers Institute of New Zealand design awards. The awards recognise work done on Waipā District Council's Te Ara Wai Journeys, a free self-guided tour of Waipā sites.

Te Ara Wai Journeys shares 169 unique stories, including stories of Waipā's multiple New Zealand Land Wars sites. Since it was launched in December 2019, thousands of people have taken the journey via the website.

Locales is a finalist in three separate categories: installation and exhibition, digital products and toitanga, which is an award focusing on Maori co-design.

Award winners will be announced in mid-November.

For more information about Te Ara Wai Journeys see www.tearawai.nz