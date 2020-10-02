Over the last few months the Ōhaupō/Ngāhinapōuri Lions Club members have been busy working on the old brick building by the Ōhaupō Memorial Park to prepare it for their first market day on October 3.

Due to Covid-19, the Lions were unable to raise funds from catering at the Fieldays this year so the club decided to hold a village market within their community.

The brick building, formerly the Ōhaupō Playcentre and local gym, was vacant and they set about cleaning and repairing it for use.

To date, the market has attracted 14 independent stall holders selling goods including leather belts, merino clothing, woodcrafts, kitchen crafts, preserves, seasonal produce and more.

Advertisement

A coffee cart will also be on-site.

The Lions members will be selling donated goods and dahlia plants, as well as cooking sausages and chips.

The market will run from 9am–1pm on the first Saturday of every month.

The Lions Den is situated across Memorial Park from the new Sport and Recreation Centre, off Forkert Rd in Ōhaupō village.