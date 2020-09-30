A major fundraising initiative is at stake for Te Awamutu's Brass Band if they are unable to find a willing community member to donate a truck.

For at least the past 50 years in the lead up the Christmas, the Te Awamutu Brass Band has been driving around town on the back of a truck playing Christmas carols.

Last year this fundraising initiative raised $3400 – this money goes towards the running costs of the hall they use, the upkeep and replacement of instruments, new music and allowing the band to enter and perform at competitions.

This year though, the truck they normally use is unavailable so they are appealing to the community to help them out.

Advertisement

"People might have seen or heard us carolling around the place during December, it's a major fundraising opportunity for us," says Te Awamutu Brass Band president Susan Jenkins.

"The main reason we are appealing to the community is because we are a community based band and we do represent Te Awamutu when we attend national and regional contests."

The truck they require to do their carolling needs to have an open back, with sides and a wooden floor so that bench seats can be bolted to it.

They require the truck for about three weeks from December 1.

"We have quite a few young people in the band too and they get quite a kick out of doing the Christmas carolling, it's a lovely thing for them to be involved in," says Susan.

Due to Covid-19, the Te Awamutu Brass Band has missed out on most fundraising opportunities.

They've not been able to host concerts or attend and contests.

"We rely on audiences, like most of the arts do, so if you're limited on numbers of people you really can't do anything," says Susan.

Advertisement

The operation of the band, which has been around since 1910, relies only on membership subs, fundraising efforts and the occasional grant.

"It's very much an integral part of the Te Awamutu community so it's really important that we keep it going," says Susan.