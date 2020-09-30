Earlier this month Seven Sharp launched their biggest competition yet, up for grabs was a brand new Volkswagen T-Roc and it went to a very lucky Te Awamutu woman.

Winning a brand new car came as a blessing to Michelle Brooks-Simeon who's 1996 Honda Odyssey, which she has owned for 17 years, was nearing the end of its journey – to be expected with more than 400,000km clocked.

Being able to afford a new car wasn't something Michelle could afford though.

"As much as we love her, she was starting to rattle, hum, ding and sound very grumpy," says Michelle.

"There was no way that I could afford new car repayments and the upkeep of a car though. We just tried to keep her going as long as we could and entered every competition available."

Michelle's new T-Roc is quite the upgrade on her old car, a 1996 Honda Odyssey. Photo / Valu Maka

Michelle found out she had won Seven Sharp's Ready to Roc competition when a reporter came knocking on her door during the live broadcast of the show on Friday, September 18.

"I didn't comprehend that they were here. I walked closer to the television and started tapping it, saying that's my house, that's my house, that's my house," says Michelle.

"I bounced out the door jumping up and down like some crazy hooligan."

She was then presented with her new 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc last Friday at the

company's new dealership and showroom in Hamilton.

Volkswagen New Zealand's marketing manager, Helena Schultz, especially made the trip to Hamilton to present Michelle with her new car.

Michelle driving her brand new car out of the Hamilton Volkswagen showroom. Photo / Valu Maka

"I couldn't miss it. It's been so emotional, especially during this time where people are having a really hard time. We are so excited to be here for the handover," says Helena.

Michelle's grandchildren, Ceza, Rorie and Wairua and her friend Rebecca Brears were with her on the day.

Rebecca was designated the task of driving back the Odyssey.

During a run-through of the car, learning all the ins and outs, Michelle found out that Volkswagen were also throwing in a five-year warranty and giving her first three services for free.

"I was just very excited, I kept asking why us? How did we get picked? Sometimes it feels like nothing good happen, but I'm so bloody grateful," says Michelle.

The T-Roc is one of Volkswagen New Zealand's newest SUV and the first release of the 2020 edition has already sold out.

"The SUV is such a competitive segment. When we partnered with Seven Sharp it felt like the perfect vehicle to do it with – it's a family, sporty vehicle that's fun to drive," says Helena.