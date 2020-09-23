It's back to business as usual at Waipā District Council following a return to alert level 1 at midnight on Monday.



On Monday the Government announced a reduction in alert levels after the risk to the community posed by Covid-19 was deemed low.

Auckland, the epicentre of the latest outbreak, moved to alert level 2 at 11.59pm last night.



At this alert level, restrictions on the number of people allowed into the libraries, museum and at Council's Cambridge and Te Awamutu front counters and how long they could stay at each facility have been removed.



Other operations, such as Council and committee meetings will resume face-to-face in council chambers. However, meetings will continue to be streamed online via council's YouTube channel.



Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said the Government's announcement of a return to alert level 1 was welcoming news.



"I am very pleased to be moving back to alert level 1 as I am sure most Waipā residents are. It has been tough on both our economy and our community to shift back and forth between alert levels. Hopefully, we can remain at this alert level," says Jim.



Jim says contact tracing and hand sanitising stations would remain in place at all council facilities at alert level 1.



"Although we are now back at alert level 1, I strongly urge residents to continue to keep track of their movements using the NZ COVID Tracer app and to maintain good hygiene standards. Residents should also continue to maintain a safe distance from one another while out and about," says Jim.



"These actions are a small price to pay to help prevent any possible outbreaks from occurring in our community. We all have a part to play to keep us all safe."



For more information visit www.waipadc.govt.nz/covid-19.