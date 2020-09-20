Nirvana Steiner has brought extra colour to Pāterangi School with a series of painted signs representing each class.

Nirvana works at Pāterangi School doing before and after-school care and has been painting for two years since she was a Year 12 student.

Pāterangi School principal Mark Harrop thought it would be great to have a sign outside of each classroom.

Nirvana was more than happy to volunteer for the project.

Advertisement

"I had heaps of offcuts of plywood at home so I cut them to size and used those - each sign took me about eight hours all up," said Nirvana.

"It's cool to see my art up there because it's such a cool little school. I like that I can leave something from me there."

The classes are all named after native New Zealand trees – Rimu, Pōhutukawa, Rātā, Kauri, Nīkau, Koru and Tōtara.

Mark was spellbound by Nirvana's creations and the colour it had brought to the school and its pupils.

Pāterangi School class signs painted by Nirvana Steiner.

"We are so lucky to have such a talent in our community. We found out that she is an amazing artist and she said she'd love to contribute to the school by painting some signs for our classrooms," said Mark.

"Each time she came back with a new sign it was like Christmas! We couldn't wait to see what she would bring in next. The signs are beautiful works of art and have lifted our learning environment immensely.

"The best part is showing the kids and seeing their eyes bulge in wonder, they love them. Nirvana is a legend!"

Over summer, Nirvana will work on some murals around the school. The murals will be designed with the help of the students and will showcase the values of Pāterangi School.

Advertisement

To view Nirvana's work or contact her for commissions, head to her Instagram or Facebook page @nirvanas.art