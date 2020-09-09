Work on Cambridge's largest roundabout is in the final stages and commuters travelling between the Waipa town and Hamilton will soon be moved over from the temporary road.

Contractors working on the Hanlin Rd roundabout are completing the surface of the road and then road markings will be added before the new intersection can be opened to drivers.

The $5 million project is expected to be completed by early November.

Planning started about four years ago and construction began this year.

Waipā District Council asset management team leader, transportation, Paul Strange says the project has been delayed because of weather and the nationwide covid-19 lockdown.

Media were taken on a tour of the Hanlin Rd roundabout on Friday, led by Waipa District Council asset management team leader, transportation, Paul Strange, Photo Valu Maka.

"We had the big shutdown in March when the weather was beautiful and we have swapped beautiful weather for less predictable weather now," says Paul.

Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson says he is looking forward to the opening of the new roundabout.

"This project has progressed well despite a month-long lockdown in March and alert level 3 restrictions in May. If all goes to plan, we are on track for completion in November," says Bryan.



"Although there is more work to be done, I am looking forward to reintroducing cars to the roundabout to a much safer environment."

Cambridge Road used to be a state highway up until the Waikato Expressway was built.

Safety issues were able to be addressed when the road was handed to the council.

In the past five years Bryan says there had been 12 crashes at the intersection, including one fatal.

Contractors are completing the surface of the roundabout and then will add road markings before opening it to drivers. Photo / Valu Maka

"Ultimately, this roundabout will significantly increase driver, cyclist and pedestrian safety

at a location where there have been a significant number of crashes, so this work is crucial," says Bryan.

Once the roundabout is open, contractors will begin removing the temporary road and completing access to St Peter's, the Avantidrome and Hanlin Rd.

Footpaths and landscaping also need to be undertaken before the project is complete.

A plan to install a $65,000 lighting feature in the middle of the roundabout has been put on hold.

The council says it plans to consult the public to determine whether there is support to spend money on the feature.

The project is being funded by the council and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport

Agency with support from St Peter's School and Home of Cycling Charitable Trust.