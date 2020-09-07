The "Discover Islam NZ" team is heading to Te Awamutu this Wednesday as part of their "MeetYourMuslimNeighbour" initiative.

The Discover Islam project was started by Imam Sabah Al-Zafar @SabahAlZafar, a Japanese-born Australian Imam currently serving in the Waikato.

Discover Islam NZ is dedicated to creating a more peaceful and a harmonious society by presenting the teachings of Islam in its pure form and tackling all the tough/controversial questions associated with it.

To this end, the Discover Islam team travels across the region (and country) as part of its "MeetYourMuslimNeighbour" initiative.

Advertisement

This allows New Zealanders to meet and chat with Muslim Kiwis, in informal and candid settings – often over a cup of coffee.

Naturally, this helps to break down barriers and foster dialogue and understanding.

The team looks forward to meeting Te Awamutu people.