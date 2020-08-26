A truck has rolled onto it's side blocking State Highway 39 near the intersection of Kakaramea and Allcock Roads between Pirongia and Ngāhinapōuri.

This is the main road between Whatawhata and Ōtorohanga.

Police were alerted to the crash at 11.50am. Initial information is that the truck left the road and rolled.

Fortunately the driver has not been seriously injured, although is a bit shaken up.

A tow truck will be required to remove the truck, which is blocking one lane.

Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Kakaramea and Meadway Road.