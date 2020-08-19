Cambridge is in the running to win two categories in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards - Best Main Street and Most Beautiful Large Town.



The picturesque Waipā town has been selected due to its ongoing efforts involving sustainability, community beautification and enhancing the environment.



Destination Cambridge CEO Miff Macdiarmid says Victoria St is the heart and soul of Cambridge.



"We are absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist in the Best Main Street category this year. Victoria St is truly stunning, with its heritage buildings, boutique retail, notable trees, award-winning cafes, friendly locals, and frequent markets and events," says Miff.



Cambridge's main street is up against two Whanganui streets, Victoria Ave and Rangiora St.



Cambridge is also seeking to defend the title of Most Beautiful Large Town, after winning the accolade last year.

The other finalist in this category is the fellow North Island town of Hastings.

Cambridge is in the running to win two categories in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards. Photo / Supplied

Miff says Cambridge offers a range of exciting initiatives that keep the community beautiful inside and out.



"From tree-planting and pest-trapping to local businesses and events reducing or eliminating plastic, Cambridge is proud to have many sustainable and environmental initiatives," says Miff.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said the beauty of Cambridge could be credited to the hard work of local residents and council staff.



"The local community and council parks and reserves team take great pride in preserving the cleanliness, overall presentation, green spaces and waterways - not just in Cambridge, but across the whole district," says Jim.



The winners of all categories will be announced at the Beautiful Awards Gala Dinner in October.

Advertisement

For more information about the awards, head to www.knzb.org.nz.