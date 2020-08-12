One Te Awamutu Lotto player was just one number off the big Jackpot prize from last night's Lotto Game - scoring Second Division Powerball worth $29,230.

The winning ticket was purchased from Paper Plus Te Awamutu. The prize was shared with three other one-off-the-big-one players from Hawera and two from Auckland.

35 Lotto players struck second division - the other 31 collecting $17,893.

It will be a bitter-sweet win for the four Powerball winners: $29,230 is not to be sneezed at, but it could have been 1,471 times bigger if any one player had the correct sixth number and won $43,000,000.

The jackpot will now be $50,000,000 for Saturday's game and it must be won.