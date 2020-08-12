A Te Pahū actor and musician is helping Waipā children develop their cognitive and motor skills with his interactive musical show.

Tony Wyeth's musical show, Crossing the Midline, explores the ability to reach across the middle of the body with arms and legs crossing over to the other side.

He says reading, writing and many self-care and daily living skills require crossing the midline such as reaching toward your foot to put on a shoe and sock with both hands.

He has already performed the show at Impressions Childcare Centre in Pirongia and is today performing at Cambridge Kindergarten.

Advertisement

Other performances are taking place at Grasshoppers Early Learning Centre in Ohaupo, Leamington Playcentre and at Koromatua School.

Tony Wyeth teaching the children at Impressions Childcare Centre some dance moves to one of his songs. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

"I wanted to create a live show that would offer an exciting new resource for early childhood and new entrant educators," says Tony.

"Children's language and physical development benefit so much when they are engaged and having fun with songs and music."

Tony has more than 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry and has his own Youtube channel called Sing Along with Tony.

He even took his Sing Along with Tony tour to France and performed in schools in the Loire region.

"Music is such a universal language, it transcends all cultures and all children love music," says Tony.