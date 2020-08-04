Not-for-profit groups and organisations offering services and support to Waipā communities are being encouraged to apply to Waipā District Council's Community Discretionary Fund.



The $126,800 fund is available for activities and projects that provide a community or welfare service for the benefit of the Waipā community.



The fund is shared between the Cambridge Community Board ($49,600) and Te Awamutu Community Board ($49,600) and the Pirongia Ward Committee ($27, 600) to allocate to activities and projects in their wards.



Council's strategy and community services group manager Debbie Lascelles said projects and activities that promote the district's recovery from Covid-19 would be given priority this year.



"In this funding round, we encourage project applications that help build self-sufficiency and resilience in our communities. Gardening, cooking and sewing workshops or achieving financial literacy are some examples of projects that can provide a long-lasting, sustainable outcome with a little extra funding," says Debbie.



"We want to see initiatives that help uplift people in our district and provide a meaningful difference to our daily lives. Offering this support means boosting the great work that is already being achieved in our community so more people can benefit."



Past successful projects include upgrading a storage building at a food bank, teaching sustainability to preschool children and opening a youth development facility.



To learn more about the fund, or to apply, visit www.waipadc.govt.nz/communitydiscretionaryfund.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday, August 21.