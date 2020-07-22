Award-winning waste educator and motivational speaker, Kate Meads, is bringing her Foodlovers Masterclass to Te Awamutu next month.

The workshop aims to educate and empower locals to take control of their food waste.

The workshop is on Saturday, August 1 at 1pm and is being held at the Te Awamutu Library Community Room.

Food Lovers Masterclass enable attendees the ability to potentially save hundreds of dollars a year in wasted food, attendees will gain knowledge and strategies on waste minimisation and leave with a gift bag full of waste-minimisation products.

Kate works with councils across the country to deliver more than 150 workshops a year.

She combines her 14 years of experience and extensive knowledge with a healthy dose of personality and humour to help make tackling New Zealand's waste issue a lot less daunting than it can sometimes feel.

"If everyone did just one small thing for our environment every single day, we will start to make a difference that will count," says Kate.

Tickets are $15 (plus a small booking fee) for individuals and couples and come with a free goodie bag with $60 worth of waste-minimisation tools from Kate's supporting companies.

Go to www.katemeads.co.nz or Eventfinda to book tickets.