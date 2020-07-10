Find Your F.I.T is a free fitness class starting on July 16 at Te Awamutu's Albert Park Indoor Centre.

These group fitness sessions don't cost to join but a donation is required to take part.

The classes will run for eight weeks every Thursday from 6pm to 6.45pm.

At the conclusion of the eight weeks, all donations will be donated to the Te Awamutu Combined Churches and Community Foodbank.

Classes will be run by certified and experienced fitness trainers, Lynda Soepnel and Kait Bailey.

F.I.T stands for functional interval training and is an easy, social way of "kicking the lockdown kilograms and winter blues".

Classes are designed to improve strength, cardio, endurance, agility and flexibility.

Whatever your F.I.T, they have it covered.

"It's fun and easy to follow with no scary equipment," says Lynda.

Most of the training will be interval-style training, which is 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest, working against the clock so there is no time to get bored.

"The big thing is that I don't want them to be scared, I want them to come and try it."

Lynda and Kait want to encourage families to join mums, dads, aunties and uncles.

Anyone above the age of 8 is welcome to attend, although ages 8-14 must be accompanied by an adult.

"I want to appeal to all levels of fitness — from the 8-year-old up. If they can walk in the door then they can do this class."

These classes are for people of any ability, with one instructor teaching a higher intensity and the other a toned-down version of the same exercises.

"I want to spend more time at the end on stretch. Most group fitness classes just spend the token five minutes. I want to spend at least 10 at the end on stretch.

"The stretch at the end is just as important as the warm-up and everything that happens in the middle," says Lynda.

"When I thought back to what everyone was doing in lockdown and whether people were active or they weren't, they've come out keen to carry on or get going.

"I thought 'Well, what I can do to bring the community together and help out a local charity?"'

Lynda says it's about looking after your mental health as well, not just the physical side.

The classes are designed to offer functional, social fun.

"It takes away all those scary bits of going to a gym and takes all the excuses away."

Numbers are limited so pre-registration is preferred.

Walk-ins are welcome if there is room for more people.

Any other instructors that want to head along and get involved, participate or help out can also get in touch with Lynda.

Contact Lynda on 022 655 8241 or message her on Facebook — Active Pilates with Lynda S