A new accessible toilet block and a pathway are close to being signed off and opened for use at Centennial Park.

The upgrades have been undertaken by Exeloo Limited, who engaged their own sub-contractors to carry out some groundworks.

The toilet block unit was built offsite and then delivered by truck and craned on to the site.

Currently, maintenance and certification are being finished and the new toilets and pathway connection for visitors to the park are expected to be finished by early next week.

On-site work has only taken around three weeks but planning and procurement took around six months.

Waipā District Council asks public members to stay clear of the construction area while at the park.

They will notify on their council Facebook page when the toilet is operational and ready to use.