A woman, who was an occupant of a Courier Post vehicle, has been hit by another vehicle that was reversing out of a carpark.

The incident occurred at approximately 11am today on Alexandra St, Te Awamutu's main street.

It is suspected that the woman has broken a leg, she has been taken to Waikato Hospital.

The Courier Post vehicle was parked parallel behind other parked vehicles at the time of the incident.

Traffic was diverted down Churchill St while the incident was cleared. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A number of police officers, two fire trucks, two paramedic vehicles and an ambulance responded to the incident.

The left lane between Churchill St and Rewi St was closed while the incident was being cleared and traffic was diverted down Churchill St.

Police are investigating the matter.