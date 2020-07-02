Injured Gallagher Chiefs Atu Moli and Luke Jacobson visited Te Awamutu College on Wednesday morning to present the 1st XV girls with a Gallagher Chiefs Women in Rugby playing jersey.

Former Silver Fern, now Gallagher Chiefs commercial executive, Leana de Bruin came along with the players. The three of them answered questions and shared advice with the young women.

Te Awamutu College was one of the 23 schools selected to receive one of these match jerseys.

Other local schools to be gifted a jersey were Cambridge High School, Hamilton Girls' High School, Ōtorohanga College and Te Kūiti High School.

The Chiefs wore these jerseys in their match against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr in Dunedin during round one of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa.

This limited edition jersey design acknowledges the thousands of females both young and old, who play and support rugby.