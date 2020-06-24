Significant progress has been made on the construction of a major roundabout in Cambridge despite a month-long delay due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Work on the Hanlin Rd roundabout, which began in February this year, is more than 50 per cent complete, with the form of the roundabout now visible.

Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson said progress on the project was remarkable given the setbacks caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

"Our contractors are making fantastic progress and the roundabout is really starting to take shape now.

"Prior to Covid-19, we had expected to complete this project in August and we are now looking at September. However, that is still really great given the restrictions which were in place during alert levels 4, 3 and 2."

Since returning to the site at alert level 3, contractors have completed the relocation of underground power lines and the drainage retention systems and have prepared the foundations of the site.

Work is now under way to excavate the existing road towards Cambridge, clearing the way for the construction of new entrances and exits to the roundabout.

Hudson said a temporary access road was in place to divert traffic from the site while work was under way and traffic has been flowing freely.

Traffic management and a speed limit of 30km/h is also in place to ensure driver and worker safety.

Once complete, the intersection will include access to St Peter's School, the Avantidrome and Cambridge Rd, a bus stop next to the Avantidrome, a pedestrian refuge on Cambridge Rd and shared paths and cycleways.

The project is being jointly funded by Waipā District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency with support from St Peter's School and Home of Cycling Charitable Trust.

For more information head to https://www.waipadc.govt.nz/your-waipa/majorprojects/hanlin-road-intersection

