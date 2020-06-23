During the Covid-19 lockdown, 8-year-old Gus Osborne from Te Awamutu managed a great feat from the safety of his house.

Gus decided he wanted to raise funds for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter charity.

This was because, in 2013, his dad had been badly burnt in a farm fire that got out of control and he had to be airlifted by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

In his fundraising effort, Gus walked up and down his hallway for seven hours - clocking up 50,000 steps for a total of 43km, just over the length of a marathon.

Advertisement

He started off thinking he would just do 10,000 steps but his cousin said if Gus managed to do 50,000 steps, the cousin would donate $100 to the cause.

After every 10,000 steps Gus rested for 10-15 minutes. He fuelled up with mandarins, muesli bars and plenty of water.

Mum Bridie said that by 40,000 steps, he was very emotional at the realisation of how far he'd walked and the number of support messages he had received.

At the completion of the 43km he was "stoked, very sore and thankful for everyone supporting".

Gus raised about $5000 for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and his journey was documented on Bridie's Facebook page.

Gus' story made it onto TVNZ's Good Sorts show, which overwhelmed him.

"When Good Sorts rang he couldn't believe he was going to be on TV and was worried that he would say something wrong," said Bridie.

"He was beaming with the biggest grin on his face when it aired.



"It was awesome how the local Te Awamutu community got behind Gus and donated to the cause."

Advertisement

To donate to the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter charity, head to www.chopperappeal.co.nz/donate-now