With the country in alert level 1, Hamilton Airport is pleased to see Air New Zealand introducing more services to the schedule and passenger activity noticeably picking up.

The Christchurch and Wellington services are proving equally popular and they look forward to the return of the Palmerston North service, when resources and demand allow.



"The general mood of travellers is positive, and we are as happy to welcome them back as they are to have the opportunity to travel again," said Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan.

The current schedule has steadily increased to about 30 per cent pre-Covid level and Air New Zealand advises the July/August schedule should see Hamilton Airport back to about 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

With the corporate market starting to take to the skies again, Hamilton Airport are optimistic that they will see a gradual increase in the level of activity in the airport, ultimately back to pre-lockdown times over the next 18 months or so, especially with the physical distancing on aircraft removed.

They anticipate a steadily increasing business demand with the introduction of business friendly flights to Wellington and the Hamilton Airport Koru lounge offering a full service to its customers.

The upcoming July school holidays and the removal of restrictions on the numbers attending mass gatherings, means there will very likely be an increase in passenger activity and Air New Zealand has put on extra flights to meet demand.



Expenses have been reduced where possible to help retain staff. This is still ongoing.



"We are in the fortunate, and sometimes unfortunate, position of owning and managing all aspects of the airport business, including the café, store and hotel.



"As is the case with most businesses in the country, we did not escape the effects of Covid-19 and this necessitated a consultation process and some staff reductions in some areas of the business.



"This was very difficult, and we empathise strongly with our airline partner and their staff as well."