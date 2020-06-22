Three large underground storage tanks will arrive in Te Awamutu this week as Albert Park Pump Station activity ramps up.



The storage tanks, measuring 26 metres long by 3 metres wide and capable of holding 180,000 litres of wastewater each, will be an impressive sight as they are craned into place at Albert Park on Monday, June 22, Wednesday, June 24, and Friday, June 26.

The Waipā District Council's Service Delivery Group Manager, Dawn Inglis, said the tanks have been in Auckland since the start of New Zealand's level 4 lockdown.

"The tanks were built prior to the level 4 lockdown and we have now found a suitable time for installation. The project team is keen to reach this milestone."

The Albert Park Pump Station upgrade is an integral part of the Waikeria project. It will pump wastewater collected from Waikeria, Kihikihi and southwest Te Awamutu catchments to the Te Awamutu Wastewater Treatment Plant for treatment.

Progress on the wider Waikeria project continues with pipeline installation completed on Waikeria Road this month and work now moving to State Highway 3, south of Kihikihi.





The pipeline is estimated to reach Kihikihi in July, with preliminary markings and underground inspections already taking place by the council's contractor, Spartan Construction Ltd.

"Spartan is undertaking preliminary works along Church, Moule, Galloway, and Rolleston Streets, and a small section of Flat Rd," said Dawn.

"This will enable the pipeline to be laid through the residential streets with minimal interruption. This is a key considation when installing major infrastructure as we know how inconvenient it can be."

Signboards about the project will be erected in Kihikihi township highlighting the pipeline pathway.

To find out more, head to www.waipadc.govt.nz/waikeria.