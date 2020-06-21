A car crash on Cambridge Rd this morning saw a car flip off the road and into a nearby paddock.

The accident occurred at about 8am and the female driver was heading towards Cambridge.

Senior Constable Mark Strongman reported that the woman had received moderate neck and head injuries.

"She is lucky to have escaped worst injuries due to how serious the rollover was," says Mark.

Three police cars, two fire trucks and two ambulances are at the scene and the left side of the road has been closed off from traffic.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are still ongoing.