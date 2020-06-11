An extensive makeover of the street outside the Cambridge pool is nearing completion despite a month delay due to the Covid-19 lockdown period.



Work on Williamson St in Cambridge, which began in February, will replace the road, install new pedestrian crossings and signage, create new parking spaces and carry out landscaping.



Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson said depending on the weather, the work would be complete by the end of the month.



"Prior to Covid-19, we said this project would be complete by mid-2020 and we are very pleased to see that, despite the month-long delay caused by the lockdown period, we should be finished as expected," Bryan says.



"All we have left to do now is the final pavement preparation and sealing and some minor concrete and planting work."



Bryan says the final asphalting would be completed at a later stage to coincide with the completion of the Cambridge pool project.



"There is still some underground work that needs to be complete for the pools so we will hold off on the final touches to the road until that work has been completed," Bryan says.



Work on the Cambridge pools project resumed at alert level 3 and is still under way.



Once complete, the new pool facility will include a new 10-lane indoor pool, learners' pool, hydrotherapy pool, spa, sauna, children's splash pad and an upgraded 50m outdoor pool.



For more information on the project head to www.waipadc.govt.nz/cambridgepool.