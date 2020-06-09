Two major Waipā event funds have now opened up for applications.

A total of $150,000 is up for grab from the District Promotion Fund and $30,000 is available for grassroots events from the Community Event Fund.

The District Promotion Fund is to go towards events that promote Waipā as an attractive place to visit, live, work, or invest in.

The fund is a competitive process with priority given to applications that best meet eligibility and criteria.

The Community Event Fund is to go towards grassroots events that build on and celebrate community pride.

The fund supports not-for-profit community organisations hosting local inclusive, low-cost events.

The application for funding deadline for both funds closes at 5pm on Friday, July 17.

To apply for the District Promotion Fund download a form from waipadc.govt.nz/our-services/grants-and-funding/district-promotion-fund.

To apply for the Community Event Fund download a form from hwaipadc.govt.nz/our-services/grants-and-funding/community-event-fund.