The Waipā Heritage Fund, which aims to safeguard the district's heritage value, is now accepting applications.



The fund carries an annual value of $70,000, with two funding rounds per year. This round, round 15, closes on June 30.



The Waipā Heritage Fund was established in 2013 to assist with the preservation, enhancement and showcasing of the unique environmental and cultural heritage, diversity and history of the district.



It is available to members of the community with an emphasis on protecting the district's heritage value, not increasing capital value.



Over $430,000 has been approved for projects in Waipā since the fund started.

Funding can be used to assist with physical works for heritage buildings, objects, natural vegetation, habitats, cultural or archaeological sites.



Funds may also be used to help with obtaining specialist advice where appropriate.



Council's strategic partnerships manager Gary Knighton encouraged groups and community members to apply to the fund.



"Waipā has a rich heritage often upheld by community groups giving many hours of voluntary time, so we are delighted to be able to support those groups with this fund," says Gary.



One group appreciative to be awarded funding in the last round was the National Wetland Trust, which was allocated $6500 to assist with the ongoing restoration work at Lake Rotopiko in Ōhaupō.



National Wetland Trust executive officer Karen Denyer says the grant would be used for native planting and pest monitoring.



"Peat lakes are ecologically, culturally and spiritually significant, and highly valued as places for recreation, education and research," says Karen.



"The Heritage Fund grant takes us another step closer to creating a safe haven for native wildlife in Waipā."



To learn more about the fund and the type of projects it can support, or to apply, visit waipadc.govt.nz/our-services/grants-and-funding/heritagefund.