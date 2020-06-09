Restrictions at the Cambridge and Te Awamutu libraries and the Te Awamutu Museum will ease significantly following the nationwide move to alert level 1 on Monday night.



Limits on the number of people allowed in the library at one time and on how much time they could spend in the facility, which were in place at alert level 2, have now been removed.

Similar restrictions have also been removed from the museum.



Waipā District Council community facilities manager Sally Sheedy said the museum would resume regular hours immediately while both libraries would resume normal hours from Monday, June 15.



"We are delighted to remove the restrictions we had in place during alert level 2 and see things return to normal again," says Sally.



"Our hand sanitising stations will stay in place at both libraries and the museum and we will continue to display a QR code to allow residents to sign in if they choose to. Otherwise, our regular services will be back up and running."



Te Awamutu Museum is now open from 10am-4pm from Monday to Friday and 10am-2pm on Saturdays.



From next week the Cambridge and Te Awamutu libraries will be open from 9am–5pm Mondays and Thursdays, 9.30am-5pm Tuesdays, 9am-8pm Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9.30am-1pm Saturdays.



Events and programmes at both libraries and the museum will resume over the coming months as residents and staff begin adjust to alert level 1.



"We are very keen to get our popular programmes up and running again but we need to give it a bit of time to see how successful alert level 1 is and allow library staff to prepare," says Sally.



For more information on library programmes and upcoming events and opening times head to www.waipalibraries.org.nz