Dog owners in Waipā have one month left to register their four-legged friends before the start of the next registration year.

More than 1600 dogs in Waipā have now been registered for the 2020-21 registration year – around 18 per cent of those living in the district.

With four weeks to go, Waipā District Council compliance manager Karl Tutty is urging owners to register soon.

"We all know four weeks can go by in the blink of an eye, so it's important to get your dog registered as soon as possible and avoid leaving it until the last minute," said Tutty.

"Those who get in before June 30 will also go in the draw to win free registration for the rest of their dog's life while living in Waipā – a prize worth more than $1000 for a young, healthy pup."

Tutty said there was typically a spike in registrations towards the end of June.

"Any time in June is a good time to register. After July 31, a 50 per cent penalty is added to any unpaid registration fees, which makes the total amount to pay quite hefty. It is definitely something to try to avoid."

The fee to register urban-based dogs is $90, reduced to $65 if dogs are neutered and kept in a fenced section. Rural dogs cost $52 to register, as they generally have less access to Council services.

Applications for fencing rebates for the current year have now closed. The cut-off date is April 1 each year to allow time for properties to be inspected and records updated before the re-registration process begins. Dog owners can apply any time between now and April 1, 2021, to for a rebate in the 2021-22 registration year.

Tutty said registration fees were used to help fund Council's 24-hour animal control service, fund public education and erect signage.

"Registration fees also allow us to provide well-maintained exercise areas for dogs, install dog poo bins and other exercise equipment, and provide poo bags."

Owners can register their dogs at www.waipadc.govt.nz/dogs using the unique ID number provided on their registration notice or by heading into Council's Cambridge or Te Awamutu offices. Registrations can also be made by calling 0800 924 723