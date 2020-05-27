A series of information boards have been erected at Lake Te Koo Utu showcasing some of the significant improvements Council is proposing for the lake and surrounding reserve.

The proposals, which are explained on six storyboards, are part of the draft concept plan for Lake Te Koo Utu, released by Waipā District Council last week.

The draft concept plan proposes a wetland area to help remedy water quality issues, a timber boardwalk across the lake with educational signage, restorative planting, a playground and upgraded walkways and entrances to the reserve.

The concept plan went out for public consultation on May 18 and will remain open for submissions until July 13.

Council community services manager Sally Sheedy said the storyboards were a creative way of outlining several of the key proposals in the draft concept plan on site.

"It can be difficult for people to get an understanding of what we are proposing and why, without reading the full draft document plan. These boards combine text and imagery to express the proposals in an engaging way on site," said Sheedy

"We'd like to get as much feedback as possible on these concept plans so it was important to think outside of the box to grab people's attention.

"We encourage residents to head down to Lake Te Koo Utu to check out the information boards and imagine the future of the space, while remembering to keep two metres from other members of the public."

Sheedy said the draft concept plan, if formally adopted, would be considered in the upcoming 2021-2031 Long Term Plan. Proposals would be implemented long term and as funding allows.



Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said Council would carefully consider its spending priorities and focus on ways to boost the economy in the LTP.

"The Covid-19 crisis has had a huge effect on our economy so our top priority is to get it revitalised. Outside of this we'll continue looking to improve our towns and make them amazing places to live, work and play."

Residents can have their say on the draft concept plan at www.waipadc.govt.nz/tekooutu or by heading into Council offices and picking up a hardcopy survey. An interactive map is also available online.