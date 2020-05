A rubbish truck has collided with a power pole in Kihikihi during the morning of Tuesday, May 26.

Lyon St was cordoned off by police between Balance St and Sheehan St.

The power in the area surrounding Lyon, Balance and Sheehan streets will be off for the remainder of the repair but is expected to be back on by 3pm.

All other areas that may have lost power should have it back on by now.