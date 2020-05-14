Electricity lines company Waipa Networks has brought forward its next customer discount distribution to provide timely financial assistance during Covid-19.

"We know customers look forward to our twice-yearly discount distributions, which normally take place in March and September each year,' says Waipa Networks CEO Adam Fletcher.

"We distributed almost $3 million to customers in mid-March this year which we know was much appreciated. We've now decided to bring our next discount forward by three months to mid-June to further help our community during these challenging times."

Customers receive their Waipa Networks discount as a credit on their electricity retailer power account.

To qualify to receive a discount, a customer needs to be registered for supply with an electricity retailer and connected to the Waipa Networks network on the qualifying date.

The amount each customer receives varies and is estimated based on the lines charges applied to their connection over a 12-month-period.

The March distribution customers received an average of $111.00 each.

"Covid-19 is a real challenge for us all and as an essential service Waipa Networks' focus continues to be to provide a reliable and safe electricity supply to our local community," says Adam.

"But we also recognise we are in a strong position to help the community financially through our discount timing. Our finance and administration staff are working hard to have this ready early for next month."

Waipa Networks will announce the qualifying date and total funds to be allocated closer to the time.

If customers have any questions about the upcoming discount, or previous discounts, they can contact Waipa Networks on 07 872 0745 or email waipa@waipanetworks.co.nz.