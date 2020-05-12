A Mazda Demio was left on its roof after it lost control coming around a corner on Meadway Rd on Tuesday morning while heading towards Hamilton.

The incident was reported shortly after 7am.

The vehicle had landed in the drive-way of a residential property on Meadway Rd and damage was caused to the properties fence.

Seargent Warren Shaw says that other vehicles had to come off the road to dodge the out-of-control vehicle.

Four of the five Police vehicles on Meadway Rd that responded to the vehicle incident. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

He also reproted that there had been no injuires.

Five Police cars were seen responding to the incident and a tow truck was at the scene removing the vehicle.