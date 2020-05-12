All council operations and facilities will be reinstated once New Zealand moves to alert level 2 on May 14 but restrictions will be in place.

Under alert level 2 guidelines, facilities such as libraries, museums, playgrounds, skateparks, BMX tracks and boat ramps will reopen with strict safety measures.

Residents using community facilities must adhere to physical distancing guidelines and are urged to wash their hands before and after using any public exercise or playground equipment.

Residents must refrain from using these facilities if they have cold or flu symptoms.

Cambridge and Te Awamutu libraries will reopen on Monday, May 25, with opening hours of 9am until 5pm on weekdays.

Te Awamutu Museum reopens on the same day, with hours limited to 10am until 4pm also on weekdays.

Community halls and council-occupied buildings will also reopen and public transport will resume operation with safety measures.

Parts of the Te Awamutu Event Centre – the gym and stadium – will be reopened however, Livingstone Aquatics will remain shut until further notice.

Front counter services at council's Cambridge and Te Awamutu offices will open their doors from Monday, May 18. Hand sanitiser stations will be installed at entrances and physical distancing measures will be in place.

Council, committee and community board meetings will continue to operate virtually, with plans being put in place for when physical meetings can start again.

Events and public gatherings are limited to 10 people and must not last longer than two hours.

Meanwhile, council operations such as roading, water services, maintenance and major projects, which were reinstated in alert level 3, will continue to operate with safety measures in place.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said contact tracing would be undertaken at all council-operated public venues such as the libraries and museum and at its front counters.

"While Covid-19 restrictions have eased considerably we still run the risk of another wave of infection if we don't all adhere to level 2 guidelines.

"Contact tracing is vital at this stage so we have a means to contact people if there is a risk of infection."

Mylchreest said where possible, council staff would continue working from home to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

"For those staff who will be returning to work, however, safety measures are in place and we will be closely monitoring the situation."

The Western Waikato Emergency Operation Centre, which 36 council staff were seconded in March to assist with the national emergency response, will disestablish from May 14 and will be merged with the Southern Emergency Operations Centre, run out of Taupō.



For more information on available services head to www.waipadc.govt.nz/covid-19-information