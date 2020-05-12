Work on the Waikeria pipeline project is back under way on Mangapiko St in Te Awamutu, as the project restarts under Covid-19 alert level 3.

Work is being undertaken under strict guidelines to enforce physical distancing, contact tracing and increased hygiene measures.

Waipā District Council's service delivery group manager, Dawn Inglis, said the project is well-prepared for workers to carry out work safely on site under new health and safety guidelines.

"The majority of works take place using machinery and are manned with one person, where this isn't possible, work bubbles have been established with strict contact tracing to ensure people can be stood down quickly if someone is confirmed with Covid-19," said Dawn.

"One way the public can help our teams out is by maintaining their distance while out and about.

"We know it's interesting to see all of these large pipes above ground and see the work underway but giving them plenty of room while you have a look means they can keep to their bubbles."

Waikeria pipeline project is back under way on Mangapiko St. Photo / Dean Taylor

Along with Mangapiko St, work has also recommenced on the Albert Park and Waikeria pump stations, as well as along Waikeria Rd.

Once Waikeria Rd pipeline has been laid, work will move to the State Highway 3 section towards Kihikihi.

Separate teams are in place at the Waikeria pump station, each with a separate focus area on the wet well, amenity building and inlet works.

"The full effect of Covid-19 on the work programme is still to be determined. We have experienced a four-week shutdown and are still working through how level three will affect productivity on the sites," said Dawn.

"Covid-19 has also had knock on effects with suppliers which will need to be factored in."

"We're in discussions with our contractors early and often to make sure we are across any changes to timeframes."

Work on the Te Awamutu wastewater treatment plant upgrade has also started under alert level 3.

Once complete, the treatment plant will process wastewater from Waikeria correctional facility, Kihikihi and Te Awamutu.

