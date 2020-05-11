Te Awamutu Library will host a pop-up Community Based Assessment Centre for Covid-19 tests on Wednesday, May 13.

The centre is run by the Waikato District Health Board and will be open from 10am until 3pm.

The pop-up assessment centre is only for assessment and testing if you have symptoms of Covid-19. They are not for treatment or vaccinations. For these a general practice, doctor or pharmacy must be contacted.

These centres are run throughout the Waikato with the mobile centres moving daily and are designed to target the areas where there has been less testing.

Symptoms:

•A cough

•A high temperature (at least 38°C)

•Shortness of breath

•Sore throat

•Sneezing and running nose

•Temporary loss of smell

If you display symptoms from above you can phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed.

If you cannot get through to Healthline you can also phone your general practice/doctor for advice and make a booking for an assessment with them too.

For more information on the total number of assessments visit the District Health Boards current status in the Waikato page.