Te Awamutu Club life member Nod Chandler(centre) accepting the defibrillator on behalf of the club from Te Awamutu Lions Club spokesperson Alan Taylor (right). Also in attendance is club manager John Dill. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Club is grateful to Te Awamutu Lions for their donation of a defibrillator.

Club members say they are aware of the immediate health benefits of having a defibrillator on site should it ever be needed.

Life member Nod Chandler said that he had a heart attack some years ago and was fortunate that those on hand knew exactly what to do, otherwise the outcome could have been very different.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Te Awamutu brings back Rose Sunday event for anniversary celebrations

• Covid-19 puts the brakes on new van for Te Awamutu Community Health Transport Trust

• Te Awamutu theatre moving with the times

• Rugby: Te Awamutu's International XV from all time

"This galvanised me to start a campaign at the club to get a defibrillator on site to ensure anyone who ended up in my position would be given the very best chance of survival," said Nod.

"On behalf of our club we thank Te Awamutu Lions for their generosity."

Club manager John Dill said the club also wishes to thank Te Awamutu Rotary, Altrusa Club of Te Awamutu and club members who contributed to this cause.

"This additional revenue will be used to train all staff and other key people in the full use of the defibrillator."