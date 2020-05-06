Fieldays are excited to be able to continue to bring the annual agricultural event to people despite Covid-19 restrictions.

However it will be presented in a way like never before, in a new dynamic online experience that is completely free to attend and access.

It will run from Monday, July 13 until Sunday, July 26.

"At Fieldays we understand the value of coming together and the importance of the agricultural community for New Zealand and the world. Now, more than ever, we need to continue to connect, to trade, to network and to learn from one another," Fieldays wrote on the events Facebook page.

The event will bring favourite Fieldays experiences and exhibitors right to attendees home.

Exclusive Fieldays specials and promotions will still be featured.

There will be live events and entertainment, product demonstrations, competitions and giveaways, the showcase of innovations, networking and advice opportunities and cutting edge research displays.

To keep updated, register your interest on the event's Facebook page or fill out your details using this form https://fs22.formsite.com/mysterycreek/1vkinozn7b/index.html.