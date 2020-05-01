Waipā residents are being reminded to stay respectful and responsible during the first weekend under Alert Level 3 conditions.

Western Waikato Emergency Operations Centre Duty Controller Andrew Loe, said Alert Level 3 should be met with restraint.

"This is the first weekend on Alert Level 3 so we all need to be at home unless you are doing a necessary task, such as getting food, medication, groceries or travelling to work or to a solo recreational activity," says Andrew.

"If you're out and about, make sure you are by yourself or only with those within your bubble."

Advertisement

Andrew has issued a stern warning for people who were thinking of engaging in other recreational activities this weekend.

"This is not the time to have a party with your mates or to take up thrill-seeker activities. The New Zealand Police will be following up on those who breach the conditions so exercise some restraint," says Andrew,

"The time will come for these activities again, but it's not here yet. The more people who push boundaries, the higher the likelihood that we go back to the Alert Level 4 lockdown."

"We all have a duty of responsibility. Let's not spoil the gains we've made."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌

Today, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced that there has already been 281 breaches of Alert Level 3 rules.

New Zealanders are required to stay within their household bubble at Alert Level 3, but it can now be expanded to be able to reconnect with close family, to bring in caregivers or to support isolated people.

"Keep your bubble exclusive and only include people where it will keep you and them safe and well," says Andrew.

Advertisement

"Social visitors shouldn't be invited to your home, nor should they enter your home. Alert Level 3 is to restart our economy, not our social lives."

If you do feel unwell and are noticing Covid-19 symptoms then you should self-isolate from those within your bubble and contact Healthline's freephone number 0800 358 5453, or your local GP before heading to a community-based assessment centre (CBAC) for testing.

Covid-19 symptoms include a high temperature (at least 38°C), shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing, runny nose and a temporary loss of smell.

Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.

The nearest CBAC's for the Western Waikato districts across Waipā, Ōtorohanga, and Waitomo districts are located at Te Kuiti Hospital and Claudelands Event Centre in Hamilton and they are open daily.

To check what personal movements and travel is allowed under Alert Level 3, head to www.covid19.govt.nz.

New Zealand has been on Alert Level 3 to reduce to spread of Covid-19 since Tuesday, April 28.

A decision about moving to a lower alert level will be made on Monday, May 11.