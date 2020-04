Te Awamutu College head students Oksana Voznyuk, MJ Neethling, Kate Yarndley, Troy James and student board of trustees representative Atareipounamu Crown decided to create a video for Anzac Day 2020.

This is because they will not have the chance to speak at community Anzac Day events this year due to the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown.

This is their heartfelt tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the love of their country.