Waipā residents and groups have one more week to apply for funding for local creative projects.

Creative Communities Scheme funding supports arts initiatives that help grow and promote creativity through access and participation, diversity and young people.

Each year Creative New Zealand provides funding to councils for distribution in their local area, supporting more than 1800 projects annually.

Funding can cover materials for arts activities or programmes, venue or equipment hire, personnel and administrative costs for short-term projects and promotion and publicity of arts activities.

After the funding round closes, grants are allocated by a committee, consisting of a panel of judges appointed for their knowledge of and experience in local arts.

Successful applicants will be asked to consider what impact Covid-19 restrictions might have on their project, and to show how their project will follow public health guidance on www.covid-19.govt.nz.

Application guides and forms are available at waipadc.govt.nz/creativecommunities.

As Council offices are closed until further notice, application forms must be emailed to info@waipadc.govt.nz before the funding round closes at 5pm on Friday, May 1.