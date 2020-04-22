Waipā residents are being urged to commemorate Anzac Day from home this year.

Anzac Day events across Waipā are cancelled due to social distancing rules and restrictions around mass gatherings.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said this year would be the first time since Anzac Day services began in 1916 that New Zealanders could not gather nationwide to mark the significant day.

But he said it was important to still mark the event — from the safety of home.

"Regardless of what form it takes, Anzac Day is our national day of remembrance," he said.

"All those who have served and are still serving our country in conflicts and peacekeeping will be front and centre in our thoughts on Saturday, April 25."



The RSA and the New Zealand Defence Force are commemorating Anzac Day with a virtual dawn service this year.

Jim encourages residents to participate in the nationwide service — but to stay within their "bubble".

"Stand in your kitchen, lounge or at the front door and tune into the service alongside many other New Zealanders. Wherever you are, stand with us and take the time to remember our fallen."

Te Awamutu's traditional Anzac Day service is off this year - instead residents are invited to 'attend' a Dawn Service from home. Photo / File

The service will begin 6am, Saturday, April 25 on Radio NZ National and includes elements of a traditional Anzac Day service including The Last Post, Ode of Remembrance in Maori and English, national anthems and an address by Minister for Veterans Hon. Ron Mark.

Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals just as they would for the official public gathering.

For more information about the dawn service visit www.standatdawn.com.

As well as attending the virtual service, Jim said there were numerous other ways residents could commemorate the event.

"You could decorate your letterbox or front window with homemade poppies or bake Anzac biscuits.

"We also encourage residents to learn something new about Anzac Day through Te Awamutu Museum's online collection or Waipa District Libraries' e-resources."

This week Te Awamutu Museum is posting photos of collection objects to its Facebook page. Residents would be able to learn more about objects related to Anzac Day such as a cup and saucer that saved a life in World War I and war letters that gave an insight into a Te Awamutu soldier's life in the 1940s.

Visit the Te Awamutu Museum Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TeAwamutuMuseum

Share your 'bubble's' #StandAtDawn experience

