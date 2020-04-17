Today the Waikato District Health Board conducted Covid-19 testing in the carpark at Countdown Te Awamutu in a process to check and ensure the country will be safe to move to Alert Level 3 when the time comes.

Waipā District Council said in a Facebook post that while the appearance of people in paper suits and scrubs may have been alarming, there was nothing to worry about.

"There is nothing to worry about and this is happening all around the Waikato," they wrote.

"There has not been a community outbreak, they added.

The Waikato District Health Board also made an announcement on their Facebook page

today saying that they need to be testing more people for Covid-19 to "protect our community"

They are encouraging Waikato residents who may have a cough, high temperature, shortness of breath, a sore throat, are sneezing, a runny nose or temporary loss of smell to go and get checked at their nearest Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC).

There is a number of CBAC's set up throughout the Waikato and there are two that Waipā, Ōtorohanga and Waitomo residents can access.

They are at Te Kuiti Hospital, open from 9am – 3pm daily, and at the Claudelands Event Centre, open 8am to 8pm daily with entrance through Gate 3.

No bookings or referrals are required to visit a CBAC.