Yesterday the Waikato District Health Board released the number of Covid-19 cases in each district and the data showed that there is 37 cases across Waipā, Waitomo and Ōtorohanga districts.

Following this confirmation, the Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre (WWEOC) are urging people who experiencing respiratory illnesses including sore throats or runny noses to call the Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

WWEOC local controller David Simes is encouraging people in the community who feel unwell to get checked.

"The only Community-based Assessment Centre (CBAC) in western Waikato is located at Te Kuiti Hospital and they've only had small numbers of people through for checking," says David.

"If you have the symptoms of a respiratory illness, like a runny nose, or sore throat, even if you don't fit all the criteria for Covid-19 symptoms, please get checked at the CBAC."

Te Kuiti Hospital CBAC has seen 301 people and taken 207 swabs in the 20 days since opening on Friday, March 27.

Confirmed cases across the three western Waikato districts are 26 in Waipā, seven in Waitomo and four in Ōtorohanga.

Symptoms of concern include a cough, high temperature (at least 38°C), shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and running nose or temporary loss of smell.

If you have any of these symptoms and have recently been overseas, or have been in close contact with someone that may have Covid-19 then it is important you are assessed at a CBAC.

Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed.

"If you can't get through to Healthline, phone your usual doctor and make a booking for an assessment," says David.

"If you still can't get through, you can go to the centres without talking to anyone if you have symptoms and are concerned you have Covid-19."

People who are awaiting test results are required to self-isolate until results are confirmed.

Further support will be provided to people who are confirmed as having Covid-19.

Te Kuiti Hospital drive-thru community-based assessment centre is open from 9am to 3pm daily at 10 Eketone Street, Te Kuiti.

Residents in the western Waikato can also head to the community-based assessment centre located at Claudelands Event Centre in Hamilton.