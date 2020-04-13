Local Councils are getting an increasing amount of reports of suspected Alert Level 4 lockdown breaches; however these reports need to be going to Police.

Diligent residents wishing to report breaches are required to fill in the online form at www.105.police.govt.nz, not to contact their local Council.

Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre local controller, David Simes, says people need to use the proper channels for reporting breaches so that Councils can continue essential work.

"We've had increasing numbers of people reporting people gathering in public areas or schools and these need to be provided to Police so they can be prioritised and actioned," says Dave.

Advertisement

"By all means, tell your local council about noise complaints, animal control issues, water supply issues or rubbish in public areas, but breaches require a police response so need to be reported using the online form."

All breaches should be reported using the police online form, not the dedicated 105 or 111 phone numbers.

Lockdown breaches can be made by filling out a dedicated form on Police website.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Essential services for Councils include water treatment and supply, animal control, waste collection, road maintenance, and civil defence emergency management during the Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Along with reporting lockdown breaches to police, people should also be mindful of suspected scammers.

Official agencies working on the Covid-19 response will not ask for bank account details for donations or financial assistance.

"If you're unsure if an email, text or any other communication is genuine, don't click on the link or open the attachment. Contact the organisation via their official contact channels and ask," says Dave.

People requiring assistance are reminded to use the official channels to ask for help.

Advertisement

• Waikato Welfare Call Centre, 0800 800 405, for assistance with food and medication, groceries, or medical appointments.

• Work and Income 0800 559 009 for financial assistance

Calls made to the Waikato Welfare Centre are assessed, the request for assistance will then be sent to local welfare teams who will distribute authorised volunteer buddies.

The volunteer buddies will have clear identification that they are required to wear at all times while undertaking volunteer activities.

Dave advises anyone who has concerns about whether a volunteer is legitimate or not should ask for proof of authorisation or email welfare@wweoc.nz.

‌