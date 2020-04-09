In these hard times, many people will be tested by their mental health and He Waka Tapu is a service that can provide help for these people.

In June 2018 they launched men's health helpline 0800 HEYBRO. The number is setup for men who feel that they are going to harm a family member or loved one.



The helpline is available 24/7 for support in these situations, to listen and to help the caller.

The team of experienced workers can provide callers with different services and information that may help each situation.

There is no limit on the free service so men can call as often as they need.

Every call is private and confidential unless the caller provides permission to be referred to another professional.

It's all about keeping whānau safe.

0800 HEY BRO is a free helpline to help men that think they may harm their family. Photo / Supplied

■For more information check out the Hey Bro webpage or 0800 439 276 (0800 HEYBRO).