Sanders Pharmacy Te Awamutu will be open every day over the Easter weekend, and several others across western Waikato will open on specific days, to help cater for urgent medication needs.

Sanders Pharmacy is the only pharmacy across Waipā, Waitomo and Ōtorohanga district that will be open every day over the Easter break.

Under the Shop Trading Hours Repeal Act 1990 most shops are required to shut on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, however pharmacies are exempt.

All other pharmacies across the three districts are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Most will re-open on Saturday and a few will open on Monday.

Advertisement

Unichem Pharmacy on Bank Street in Te Awamutu and Unichem Pharmacy in Ōtorohanga on Kakamutu St are the only pharmacies across the districts that will close the entire four days.

Western Waikato Emergency Operations Centre local controller, Dave Simes, said it is important for people who require regular medication to check they have enough for Easter weekend so that pharmacy staff can take a well-needed break.

"Pharmacy staff have been working tirelessly over the Alert Level 4 lockdown to provide medication to those in need and they are some of our most risk at this time," says Dave.

"This is an opportunity for them to rest, recharge and spend time with their household.

Dave added that people who require regular medication should be checking their stocks regularly to ensure they have enough in advance.



"Obviously urgent situations do arise and if a medical emergency occurs you should dial 111," says Dave.



Supermarkets with pharmacies onsite will not have pharmacy services operating when they are open on Easter Sunday. These pharmacy services will be available on Saturday and Easter Monday.

Pharmacy opening hours over Easter Weekend are:

Te Awamutu

Sanders Pharmacy - Good Friday – Monday: 9am – 3pm

Te Awamutu Pharmacy - Good Friday: Closed. Saturday: 9am – 3pm. Easter Sunday: Closed. Monday: 10am – 1pm.

Advertisement

Unichem Pharmacy, 156 Teasdale St: Good Friday: Closed. Saturday: 9am – 1pm. Easter Sunday: Closed. Monday: Closed.

Unichem Pharmacy, 220 Bank St - Good Friday – Monday: Closed.

Cambridge

Unichem Leamington – Good Friday: Closed. Saturday: 9am – 12pm. Easter Sunday: Closed. Monday: 9am – 5pm.

Unichem Cambridge – Good Friday: Closed. Saturday: 9am – 12pm. Easter Sunday: Closed. Monday: 9am – 5pm.

Countdown Pharmacy – Good Friday: Closed. Saturday: 9am – 5pm. Easter Sunday: Closed. Monday: 9am – 5pm. However hours may differ and it is advised to call and check.

Comins Chemist – Good Friday: Closed. Saturday 10am – 2pm. Easter Sunday: Closed. Monday: Closed.

Ōtorohanga

Unichem Pharmacy, 55 Maniapoto St – Good Friday: Closed. Saturday: 9am -12.30pm. Easter Sunday: Closed. Monday: Closed.

Unichem Pharmacy, 13 Kakamutu St – Good Friday – Monday: Closed.

Te Kuiti

Unichem Pharmacy – Good Friday: Closed. Saturday: 9.30am – 12.30pm. Saturday: Closed. Sunday: Closed.